McLaughlin, Heidegger score 22 each in UCSB victory

HOUSTON (AP) — JaQuori McLaughlin scored 22 points before fouling out and UC Santa Barbara went 10 for 10 from the free-throw line in overtime to defeat Rice 99-89 on Saturday.

Max Heidegger, a first-team All-Big West selection last season, made his season debut for the Gauchos (8-2) after missing the first nine games with a concussion. He scored 22 points and Devearl Ramsey added 21.

Robert Martin led Rice (4-7) with 24 points and 11 rebounds. Chris Mullins added 21 points.

Rice drew within two points at 77-75 on a 3-pointer by Robert Martin with 1:49 remaining. After two turnovers by McLaughlin, Rice had the ball with 41 seconds left, still trailing by two. McLaughlin fouled Mullins at 32 seconds and he made both free throws to tie it. Heidegger missed a jumper and Mullins missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

McLaughlin fouled out early in overtime but Ramsey, who made 5 of 7 3-pointers, made two 3-pointers to keep the Gauchos ahead and they closed out the game with their perfect run of free throws. UCSB finished 23 for 24 from the line.