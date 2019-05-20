Mead to replace Idelson as Hall of Fame president on June 24

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) — Longtime Los Angeles Angels media relations director Tim Mead will take over from Jeff Idelson as president of baseball's Hall of Fame on June 24, about a month ahead of schedule.

Idelson, the Hall's president since 2008, announced Feb. 4 that he planned to retire following this year's Hall inductions on July 21. The Hall said on April 30 that Mead will succeed him but announced the accelerated transition on Monday.

The 61-year-old Mead has spent 40 years working in baseball, all with the Angels. He has been their vice president of communications the past 22 years.

