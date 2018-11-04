Meier scores in OT, Sharks top Flyers 4-3

San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier, second from left, celebrates with Erik Karlsson (65) and Logan Couture (39) after scoring the game winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during overtime of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. At right is Sharks' Melker Karlsson (68) and Marcus Sorensen (20). less San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier, second from left, celebrates with Erik Karlsson (65) and Logan Couture (39) after scoring the game winning goal against the Philadelphia Flyers during overtime of an NHL hockey game ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi, left, takes a shot against Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) and goalie Calvin Pickard, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. San Jose won, 4-3. less San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi, left, takes a shot against Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) and goalie Calvin Pickard, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) covers the puck from San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. San Jose won, 4-3. less Philadelphia Flyers' Shayne Gostisbehere (53) covers the puck from San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. San Jose won, ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

San Jose Sharks' Kevin Labanc (62) assists on a goal by Joe Thornton, not seen, against Philadelphia Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. At left is Flyers' Travis Sanheim (6). San Jose won, 4-3. less San Jose Sharks' Kevin Labanc (62) assists on a goal by Joe Thornton, not seen, against Philadelphia Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard, right, during the third period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, left, takes a shot against San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. Philadelphia Flyers' Wayne Simmonds, left, takes a shot against San Jose Sharks goalie Martin Jones (31) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP

San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski (8) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. At right is Kevin Labanc (62) who had an assist on the goal. less San Jose Sharks' Joe Pavelski (8) is congratulated after scoring a goal against the Philadelphia Flyers in the second period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. At right is Kevin ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi, right, and Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim (6) fight for the puck in front of Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. less San Jose Sharks' Joonas Donskoi, right, and Philadelphia Flyers' Travis Sanheim (6) fight for the puck in front of Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard (33) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP

Philadelphia Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard, right, makes a save on a shot from San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. Philadelphia Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard, right, makes a save on a shot from San Jose Sharks' Timo Meier (28) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. Photo: Ben Margot, AP

San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov (9) fight for the puck in front of Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard, center, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, in San Jose, Calif. less San Jose Sharks' Evander Kane, left, and Philadelphia Flyers' Ivan Provorov (9) fight for the puck in front of Flyers goalie Calvin Pickard, center, during the first period of an NHL hockey game Saturday, Nov. ... more Photo: Ben Margot, AP















Photo: Ben Margot, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close Meier scores in OT, Sharks top Flyers 4-3 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

SAN JOSE,Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier says he isn't a big stats guy. The San Jose Sharks' forward insists his focus is on winning.

"My goal is to help the team win games and to do as much as I can," he said. "I'm not a numbers guy. I'm not focusing on numbers, only to be the best player I can be."

He was every bit the player the Sharks needed on Saturday night.

Meier got his second goal of the game 13 seconds into overtime and the Sharks rallied to beat the Philadelphia Flyers 4-3.

Joe Pavelski and Joe Thornton also scored for San Jose, and Martin Jones finished with 22 saves.

Nolan Patrick, Jordan Weal and Jakub Voracek scored for Philadelphia, which was looking to sweep the California portion of its trip after beating Anaheim and Los Angeles earlier in the week. Oskar Lindblom had two assists and Cal Pickard stopped 29 shots in his third start.

Meier's winning goal was his 11th on the season, and eighth in his last seven games.

"He's been great," Sharks coach Pete DeBoer said. "Thankfully he's off to the start he's off to. We need him. We needed somebody to step up."

Logan Couture assisted the game-winner, extending his career-best point streak to nine games.

Thornton's first goal of the season with just under 5 minutes left in the third tied the score 3-3.

Thornton, 39, missed nearly half of last season after undergoing knee surgery on his right MCL, and just came off injured reserve with swelling in the same knee.

"Great for Joe," DeBoer said. "Great for him to get one. He's been through an awful lot, worked his (butt) off for months here to get back. I think it's appropriate that he was the guy that got us back in the game. So that was awesome."

Voracek had given the Flyers the lead with 30 seconds remaining in the second.

Patrick opened the scoring just 37 seconds into the game, and Meier tied it at 3:15.

Weal put the Flyers back ahead with 3:20 left in the opening period, but Pavelski evened the score again just past the midpoint of the second.

"I'm (upset) about losing tonight, so that's all I evaluated," Flyers coach Dave Hakstol said. "Not worried about the last two games and I'm not worried about the next game. I don't like the way we lost the game tonight and that's that. But we had a lot of guys that battled hard tonight and that park I like. We came into a tough building, we fought for a point, we wanted the next point."

NOTES: Flyers G Michal Neuvirth (lower body injury) was sent back to Philadelphia to meet with team doctors. ... Sharks coach Pete DeBoer shook up his team's lineup, moving F Evander Kane to the first line and returning Meier to the second line. Rookie C Rourke Chartier skated on the third line in place of rookie Antti Suomela, a healthy scratch. . C Tomas Hertl left the game in the second period. DeBoer said he experienced a head injury, the extent of which wasn't immediately known.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Conclude their four-game road trip on Monday in Arizona.

Sharks: Host Minnesota on Tuesday.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports