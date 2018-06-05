Mercury-Liberty, Box

PHOENIX (80)

Bonner 5-10 5-6 18, Griner 12-17 1-1 26, January 0-1 0-0 0, Lyttle 3-6 0-0 6, Taurasi 5-14 10-10 21, Gulich 0-0 0-0 0, Little 0-2 1-2 1, Mitchell 3-5 0-0 8, Talbot 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 28-56 17-19 80.

NEW YORK (74)

Charles 12-25 0-0 25, Coleman 3-5 0-0 8, Hartley 7-13 0-2 18, Vaughn 1-5 0-0 2, Zellous 1-5 0-0 2, Allen 0-1 0-0 0, Boyd 1-3 0-0 2, Nurse 2-7 1-1 5, Rodgers 1-5 0-0 3, Zahui B 3-6 2-2 9. Totals 31-75 3-5 74.

Phoenix 21 22 14 23—80 New York 27 11 17 19—74

3-Point Goals_Phoenix 7-23 (Bonner 3-6, Mitchell 2-4, Griner 1-2, Taurasi 1-9, January 0-1, Turner 0-1), New York 9-28 (Hartley 4-8, Coleman 2-4, Zahui B 1-3, Rodgers 1-4, Charles 1-4, Zellous 0-1, Nurse 0-4). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Phoenix 21 (Griner 6), New York 39 (Zahui B, Charles 8). Assists_Phoenix 21 (Taurasi 8), New York 19 (Hartley 5). Total Fouls_Phoenix 9, New York 19. Technicals_Taurasi, New York coach Liberty (Defensive three second), Charles. A_7,215 (19,812).