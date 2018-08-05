https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Mets-3-Braves-0-13132559.php
Mets 3, Braves 0
|Atlanta
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Acuna lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Nimmo rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Albies 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|F.Frman 1b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Cnforto lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Mrkakis rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Camargo 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|McNeil 2b
|4
|0
|4
|0
|Incarte cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn cf
|4
|0
|2
|1
|Flowers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|0
|0
|1
|Swanson ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|Gausman p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Wheeler p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Carle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Wahl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Venters p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Duvall ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Fried p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|5
|0
|Totals
|31
|3
|9
|3
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|010
|002
|00x—3
DP_Atlanta 1, New York 1. LOB_Atlanta 5, New York 8. 2B_F.Freeman (28), McNeil (1). SF_Plawecki (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Atlanta
|Gausman L,5-9
|5
|6
|3
|3
|2
|2
|Carle
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Venters
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Fried
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|New York
|Wheeler W,6-6
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|9
|Wahl H,1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gsellman S,6-12
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Gausman pitched to 3 batters in the 6th
HBP_by Gausman (Frazier).
Umpires_Home, Gary Cederstrom; First, Chris Segal; Second, Stu Scheuwater; Third, Cory Blaser.
T_2:41. A_36,946 (41,922).
