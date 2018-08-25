https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Mets-3-Nationals-0-13181521.php
Mets 3, Nationals 0
|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|McNeil 2b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Harper rf-cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Flores 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Zmmrman 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|J.Soto lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Bruce rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|Wieters c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|A.Jcksn cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|M.Tylor cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|J.Btsta lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Eaton ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|S.Lugo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Difo 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G.Gnzal p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Plwecki c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Stvnson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|J.Vrgas p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Glover p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cnforto lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Collins p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|31
|0
|4
|0
|Totals
|30
|3
|8
|3
|Washington
|000
|000
|000—0
|New York
|100
|000
|02x—3
DP_Washington 1. LOB_Washington 4, New York 6. 2B_Rendon (32), Plawecki (11). HR_Bruce (4). SB_A.Rosario (15), McNeil (2). S_J.Vargas (3).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Gonzalez L,7-11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Glover
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Collins
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|New York
|Vargas W,4-8
|6
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|Lugo H,8
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Gsellman S,8-14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
HBP_by Gonzalez (Bautista).
Umpires_Home, Scott Barry; First, Carlos Torres; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_2:35. A_23,763 (41,922).
View Comments