Mets 6, Nationals 1
|Washington
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|T.Trner ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|A.Rsrio ss
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Eaton rf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|J..Dvis lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rendon 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bashlor p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J.Soto lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Cano 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|M.Adams 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Hchvrri 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Suzuki c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|P.Alnso 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|B.Dzier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Frzer 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|V.Rbles cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|C.Gomez rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Schrzer p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Lagares cf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|J.Ross p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Nido c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Grace p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Ramos ph-c
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Kndrick ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|deGrom p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Brrclgh p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gsllman p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Dlittle p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D.Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Javy.Gr p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gagnon p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R.Davis ph-lf
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|Totals
|32
|6
|7
|6
|Washington
|100
|000
|000—1
|New York
|000
|000
|06x—6
E_M.Adams (2). LOB_Washington 5, New York 7. 2B_J..Davis (6), Hechavarria (1), T.Frazier (2), Lagares (3). HR_Eaton (4), R.Davis (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Washington
|Scherzer
|6
|4
|0
|0
|2
|9
|Ross H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grace H,4
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Barraclough L,0-1 H,6
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Doolittle BS,2
|0
|2
|4
|4
|1
|0
|Guerra
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|deGrom
|6
|2
|1
|1
|3
|8
|Gsellman
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gagnon W,3-0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bashlor
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
Doolittle pitched to 4 batters in the 8th
HBP_by Doolittle (Gomez).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, Bruce Dreckman; Second, Paul Emmel; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:59. A_27,188 (41,922).
