Mets' Tim Tebow adds offseason TV hosting job

New York Mets minor leaguer Tim Tebow has another offseason job.

The 2007 Heisman Trophy winner and former NFL quarterback will host "Million Dollar Mile," a 10-episode high-stakes physical competition show on CBS.

Contestants will have a chance to win $1 million every time they run the Million Dollar Mile. In their way stands a challenging course and a group of elite athletes who are out to stop the contestants from winning the money at all cost.

Tebow says watching people compete at their highest ability is inspirational to him.

He currently serves as a college football analyst for ESPN.

Tebow will start next baseball season with Triple-A Syracuse. He hit .273 with six homers and 36 RBIs in 84 games this year for Double-A Binghamton. His season was cut short by a broken bone in his hand.

Los Angeles Chargers play-by-play announcer Matt Smith and ESPN reporter Maria Taylor will serve as commentators.

The series announced Monday is being produced in Los Angeles. No debut date was announced. Among the producers is Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James and his partner Maverick Carter of SpringHill Entertainment.