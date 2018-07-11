Mets bring up OF den Dekker, RHP Rhame from Triple-A

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets have promoted outfielder Matt den Dekker and right-hander Jacob Rhame from Triple-A Las Vegas.

Den Dekker hit .286 with 11 homers and 34 RBIs in 63 games with Las Vegas. He was in New York's starting lineup for Wednesday night's game against Philadelphia, batting sixth and playing center field in his first major league appearance since July 2, 2017, with Detroit.

Rhame is beginning his sixth stint with the Mets. The 25-year old reliever is 0-1 with a 6.59 ERA and one save. He served as the 26th man for Monday's doubleheader against Philadelphia.

The Mets also optioned right-hander Drew Gagnon and outfielder Kevin Kaczmarski to Las Vegas. Gagnon was charged with six runs in 4 2/3 innings Tuesday in his major league debut. Kaczmarski was 0 for 4 with a walk since being called up on June 22.

___

