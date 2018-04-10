Mets win 6th straight as Syndergaard beats Miami 4-2













Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close Image 1 of 4 New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard follows through on a delivery during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard follows through on a delivery during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 2 of 4 New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. New York Mets starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 3 of 4 New York Mets' Amed Rosario hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. New York Mets' Amed Rosario hits a double during the third inning of a baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Image 4 of 4 Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, take the throw as New York Mets' Michael Conforto is out stealing second during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. Miami Marlins shortstop Miguel Rojas, left, take the throw as New York Mets' Michael Conforto is out stealing second during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 9, 2018, in Miami. Photo: Lynne Sladky, AP Mets win 6th straight as Syndergaard beats Miami 4-2 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

MIAMI (AP) — Noah Syndergaard walked out of the New York Mets postgame clubhouse and into the Miami night wearing a man bun, which shows he can make an adjustment when necessary.

The right-hander's long, wet, unruly mane gave him the most trouble Monday, when he allowed one earned run in six innings to help the Mets win their sixth consecutive game and match the best start in franchise history by beating the Marlins 4-2.

After making his first two starts of the season in chilly weather, Syndergaard took the mound on a humid, 83-degree night and tired in the sixth. He also dealt with blisters on two fingers but said they weren't a hindrance.

"I was actually just more annoyed with my hair flipping in my eyes," he said.

"He was sweating, and his hair was hitting him in the face," manager Mickey Callaway confirmed with a chuckle. "He said that's what he was most frustrated with."

Syndergaard (2-0) had less than his best stuff but stranded four runners in scoring position. That was good enough to help the Mets extend their longest winning streak since September 2016, and they improved to 8-1, matching their start in 1985 and 2006.

"It's a lot of fun watching us play," Syndergaard said. "It's a contagious feeling. Everybody is on the edge of the dugout cheering each other on. It's a lot of fun to be a part of."

Jeurys Familia escaped a jam in the ninth to earn his fifth save, most in the majors. He gave up a single and double before striking out Miguel Rojas and Starlin Castro for the victory.

"We just weren't able to kick anything across," Marlins manager Don Mattingly said.

Familia and three other relievers combined to shut out Miami over the final three innings, lowering the team ERA to 2.25.

The announced crowd of 7,003 — most of them rooting for the visitors— was the Marlins' smallest at home since 2006. This year they began announcing attendance based on only tickets sold, a change from the previous ownership regime.

The Mets arrived in Miami shortly before sunrise after completing their first three-game sweep of Washington since September 2015. But they were unfazed by any lack of sleep, jumping to a 3-0 lead after three innings.

"That's a tough call coming in at 5 or 6 in the morning, getting a few hours' sleep and coming back and trying to win a game," Callaway said. "Great job by the players."

Adrian Gonzalez and Jay Bruce each had an RBI single off Marlins ace Jose Urena (0-2), who allowed three runs in five innings.

Two of the Mets' runs resulted from defensive lapses. In the third inning, Miami catcher Bryan Holaday failed to catch a routine pop foul hit by Bruce, who then delivered a two-out RBI single. A wild throw by first baseman Justin Bour in the seventh led to an unearned run, which came home on Amed Rosario's RBI single.

"Throwing that away, that just can't happen," Bour said.

Miami went 2 for 12 with runners in scoring position, stranded 10, hit into a double play and lost a runner on the bases.

The game was the first this year between the NL East rivals. The Mets went 7-12 against the Marlins last year.

FISH BEAT

Syndergaard allowed five hits, walked two and struck out five. He improved to 4-0 in six starts against the Marlins with an ERA of 1.62, 47 strikeouts and four walks.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Marlins: C J.T. Realmuto (back) is close to beginning a rehab assignment. ... RHP Dan Straily (forearm) will throw a bullpen session Tuesday and is expected to begin a rehab assignment soon. ... LHP Wei-Yin Chen (left elbow) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Tuesday in Jupiter and is then expected to advance to extended spring training. ... 3B Martin Prado (hamstring) played three innings in extended spring training. ... 1B-OF Garrett Cooper (wrist) will wear a cast for at least a week. ... RHP Elieser Hernandez (tooth infection) has been temporarily sidelined from a rehab assignment because of a broken finger nail.

ROSTER MOVES

Marlins: RHP Dustin McGowan signed a minor league deal and will be assigned to Triple-A New Orleans. RHP Brian Ellington cleared waivers and was released.

UP NEXT

Mets RHP Jacob deGrom (2-0, 1.54) is scheduled to start Tuesday against LHP Caleb Smith (0-1, 4.32).

___

More AP Baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball