Mezquida puts Rapids ahead in 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Nicolás Mezquida scored the go-ahead goal, Diego Rubio had a goal and an assist and the Colorado Rapids beat expansion FC Cincinnati 3-1 on Saturday night.

Colorado (3-9-3) is unbeaten with three wins in its last four after going winless for the first 11 games of the season.

Andre Shinyashiki gave the Rapids a 1-0 lead in the 43rd minute, finishing a right-footed shot from the top of the 6-yard box.

Kekuta Manneh tied it for FC Cincinnati (3-10-2) in the 72nd minute. Manneh entered as a substitute in the 70th minute and gathered Roland Lamah's long ball with one touch and one more to beat goalkeeper Tim Howard.

Mezquida gave the Rapids the lead back a minute later with a narrow-angle finish of Rubio's lead pass.

Rubio capped the scoring in the 82nd minute with a glancing header of Jack Price's corner.

FC Cincinnati has lost three in a row and eight of its last nine.