Mickelson to play in Connecticut for 1st time in 16 years

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Phil Mickelson has committed to play in the Travelers Championship, returning to Connecticut's PGA Tour stop for the first time in 16 years.

The 48-year-old Mickelson, who is currently ranked No. 23, won what was then named the Greater Hartford Open in 2001 and 2002.

The three-time Masters champion joins a Travelers Championship field that has 12 other top-25 ranked golfers, including Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas and defending champion Bubba Watson.

The Travelers Championship will be held June 17-23 at TPC River Highlands in Cromwell.