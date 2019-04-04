Montana State names Danny Sprinkle as men's basketball coach

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — Montana State has named former player and current Cal State Fullerton assistant Danny Sprinkle as the Bobcats' new men's basketball coach.

Sprinkle replaces Brian Fish, whose contract was not renewed after Montana State went 65-92 over the past five seasons.

Sprinkle graduated from Helena High School and played for the Bobcats in the late 1990s. He was a freshman in 1996 when he scored 30 points to win the Big Sky Tournament and elevate the Bobcats to the NCAA tournament, the last time they were there.

Sprinkle was an assistant coach at Cal State Northridge from 2000 to 2006, then became an assistant at Montana State for the next two years, before returning to Cal State Northridge.

He took on his current role at Cal State Fullerton in 2013.

Sprinkle says Bozeman is a second home to him and that he can't wait to add to the excitement of the growing city.