Morales homers for 4th straight games, Jays beat Orioles 6-0

Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Thomas Pannone works against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Thomas Pannone works against the Baltimore Orioles during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Nathan Denette, AP

Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher David Hess works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher David Hess works against the Toronto Blue Jays during the first inning of a baseball game in Toronto, Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Photo: Nathan Denette, AP

TORONTO (AP) — Kendrys Morales homered for the fourth consecutive game, Thomas Pannone and two relievers combined on a two-hitter and the Blue Jays beat Baltimore 6-0 on Wednesday, completing a 10-game season sweep of the Orioles in Toronto.

Devon Travis had a three-run shot in the eighth as the Blue Jays blew open the game with a five-run outburst against Miguel Castro, who uncorked three wild pitches and didn't retire any of the five batters he faced.

Morales hit a two-out drive off Orioles right-hander David Hess (2-8) in the seventh, his fifth home run in the past four games and 19th of the season.

Making his first major league start after four relief appearances, the left-handed Pannone (1-0) pitched six no-hit innings before Baltimore's Trey Mancini reached on a ground-ball single to begin the seventh.

Mancini advanced to third when left fielder Teoscar Hernandez was charged with an error on Adam Jones' liner, but Pannone escaped unscathed by getting Tim Beckham and Craig Gentry to ground out before Renato Nunez popped up.

Blue Jays center fielder Randal Grichuk made a sensational diving catch to retire Orioles catcher Austin Wynns for the first out of the sixth. Baltimore's Cedric Mullins followed with a bunt, but Pannone pounced on the ball and made the throw to first.

Baltimore put runners at first and second with two outs against Ryan Tepera in the top of the eighth, but right fielder Billy McKinney made a sliding catch on Mancini's sinking liner to retire the side. Joe Biagini struck out the side in the ninth.

Hess was perfect through four innings. Morales reached on a ground-ball single through the shift to begin the fifth.

Hess allowed one run and three hits in seven innings, striking out a career-high seven. He is 0-7 since his most recent win, May 25 at Tampa Bay

Baltimore has lost four straight and 11 of 13. The Orioles are 1-12 against the Blue Jays this season with six games remaining, all in Baltimore.

TRAINER'S ROOM

Blue Jays: RHP Aaron Sanchez said that the bruised right index finger that has sidelined him for the past two months happened when his finger got caught in a falling suitcase hours before his June 21 start at Los Angeles against the Angels. Sanchez is expected to be activated off the 60-day disabled list Saturday to start against Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Orioles: Baltimore is off Thursday. RHP Alex Cobb (4-15, 5.09) starts Friday in the opener of a four-game series against the New York Yankees. LHP CC Sabathia (7-4, 3.32) starts for New York.

Blue Jays: Toronto is off Thursday. LHP Ryan Borucki (2-3, 4.27) starts Friday in the opener of a three-game series against the Phillies. Borucki allowed a career-worst six runs and recorded only two outs in his previous start, last Sunday at Yankee Stadium. RHP Jake Arrieta (9-8, 3.25) starts for the Phillies.

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports