Morgan's big night fuels Cornell past Binghamton 86-75

VESTAL, N.Y. (AP) — Senior Matt Morgan posted career highs with 38 points and 13 rebounds and Cornell beat Binghamton 86-75 in the season opener for both teams Tuesday night.

Morgan became the school's second all-time leading scorer as the Big Red won the first game of the Central New York Hoops Classic. His point total tied him for the fourth-highest single-game total in school history. Morgan was 10-of-15 shooting (5 of 8 from beyond the 3-point arc) and missed just one of 14 free throws. He scored 26 in the second half.

The Big Red pulled away at the end with a 20-6 run to seal the win. Down 69-66 with 7:44 left, Morgan scored 11 of Cornell's next 13 points for an eight-point lead.

Jimmy Boeheim came off the bench and finished with a career-high 20 points and seven rebounds for Cornell.

Sam Sessoms scored 27 points with five rebounds and four assists but committed six turnovers for Binghamton. Richard Caldwell Jr. added 12 points and J.C. Show scored 11 with four boards and three steals.