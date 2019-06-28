NBA tells teams that coaches' challenges are coming

The NBA told teams on Friday that coaches may challenge one call per game next season, provided the measure gets expected approval from the board of governors.

According to the memo, coaches will be allowed to challenge a called foul, an out-of-bounds violation, goaltending violation or basket interference violation.

A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press. Its contents were first reported by ESPN.

The NBA already has a call-challenge program in place in the G League and tinkered with it at the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas last year. It will be part of all three summer leagues this year in Sacramento, California; Salt Lake City; and Las Vegas.

The move must be ratified by the board of governors next month and will be considered a one-year pilot program.

