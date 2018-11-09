NCAA penalizes BYU after player received improper benefits

PROVO, Utah (AP) — The BYU men's basketball program was placed on probation for two years and must vacate 47 wins under sanctions imposed Friday by the NCAA in an improper benefits case involving guard Nick Emery.

The NCAA said the player received more than $12,000 in benefits from four boosters, including travel to concerts and an amusement park and the use of a new car.

BYU said in a statement that the university, the coaching staff and the athletic department had no knowledge of the infractions and that they disagreed with vacating wins. The NCAA didn't identify Emery but the university's statement said the case involved him.

Emery withdrew from school last season but has returned to the program. The 6-foot-2 guard was reinstated by the NCAA but is sitting out the first nine games of this season. He served as a captain in 2016-17 and was third on the team with 13.1 points per game and second with 75 3-pointers.

