NFL Calendar
Published 10:10 am, Sunday, March 25, 2018
March 25-28 — Annual league meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 2 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2017 regular season may begin offseason workouts.
April 16 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.
April 20 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.
April 26-28 — NFL draft, Arlington, Texas.
May 21-23 Spring league meeting, Atlanta.
