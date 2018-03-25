NFL Calendar

March 25-28 — Annual league meeting, Orlando, Fla.

April 2 — Clubs that hired a new head coach after the end of the 2017 regular season may begin offseason workouts.

April 16 — Clubs with returning head coaches may begin offseason workout programs.

April 20 — Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

April 26-28 — NFL draft, Arlington, Texas.

May 21-23 Spring league meeting, Atlanta.

___

