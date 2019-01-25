Natalie Geisenberger's 8th world title in German luge sweep

WINTERBERG, Germany (AP) — Olympic champion Natalie Geisenberger led a German sweep of the medals in the sprint race, leading a dominating show by the host country on Day 1 of the world luge championships on Friday.

Geisenberger took gold, Julia Taubitz got silver and Dajana Eitberger won bronze — narrowly denying a medal to U.S. sprint star Emily Sweeney, who finished fourth and missed the podium by less than one-tenth of a second.

It was the first sprint world championship and the eighth world title overall for Geisenberger, who is also a four-time Olympic gold medalist. She led Germany's haul of six medals out a possible nine on opening day.

Summer Britcher of the U.S. was eighth in the women's race.

Germany also took gold and silver in the men's doubles sprint, with Toni Eggert and Sascha Benecken winning and Tobias Wendl and Tobias Arlt finishing second. Thomas Steu and Lorenz Koller of Austria placed third. The American sled of Chris Mazdzer and Jayson Terdiman also narrowly missed a medal — finishing fifth.

Austria's Jonas Mueller won the sprint crown, with Germany's Felix Loch second and Russia's Semen Pavlichenko third.