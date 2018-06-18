Nationals 5, Yankees 3

New York Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi A.Hicks cf 4 0 0 0 T.Trner ss 4 0 1 0 Judge rf 3 0 0 0 Harper rf 3 0 0 0 Stanton lf 4 1 1 0 Rendon 3b 4 2 2 1 G.Sanch c 4 0 2 0 M.Adams lf 2 0 0 0 Grgrius ss 4 1 0 0 J.Soto ph-lf 2 1 1 2 Austin 1b 2 1 2 3 Kndrick 2b 2 1 1 0 N.Wlker 1b 1 0 0 0 Goodwin ph-cf 2 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 4 0 1 0 Mar.Ryn 1b 3 0 1 0 Tanaka p 2 0 0 0 Stvnson cf 2 1 1 1 Gardner ph 1 0 0 0 Difo ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Green p 0 0 0 0 P.Svrno c 3 0 1 1 Shreve p 0 0 0 0 G.Gnzal p 1 0 0 0 Bird ph 1 0 1 0 Mo.Srra ph 1 0 0 0 Warren p 0 0 0 0 Suero p 0 0 0 0 G.Trres 2b 3 0 2 0 Solis p 0 0 0 0 Eaton ph 1 0 0 0 Madson p 0 0 0 0 Dlittle p 0 0 0 0 Totals 33 3 9 3 Totals 31 5 8 5

New York 000 210 000—3 Washington 120 002 00x—5

E_Stevenson (1). DP_Washington 2. LOB_New York 10, Washington 3. 2B_G.Sanchez 2 (14), Andujar (22), Bird (6), T.Turner (13), Kendrick (14), P.Severino (7). HR_Austin (8), Rendon (6), J.Soto (6). SF_Austin (1). S_A.Hicks (1).

IP H R ER BB SO New York Tanaka 5 4 3 3 0 2 Green L,4-1 1 3 2 2 0 2 Shreve 1 1 0 0 1 1 Warren 1 0 0 0 0 2 Washington Gonzalez 5 6 3 2 4 5 Suero W,1-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Solis H,11 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 Madson H,8 1 2 0 0 0 0 Doolittle S,18-19 1 0 0 0 0 2

HBP_by Suero (Torres). WP_Gonzalez.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Ron Kulpa; Second, Will Little; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_2:55. A_41,567 (41,313).