Nebraska women start fast, top No. 24 Michigan State 82-71

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Hannah Whitish scored 16 points, including two critical late baskets, and Nebraska turned back No. 24 Michigan State 82-71 on Sunday.

The Cornhuskers (12-14, 7-8 Big Ten) used a hot start, built a lead to 22 points in the third quarter and held on when Whitish had back-to-back baskets inside the three-minute mark after the Spartans (17-8, 7-7) had closed within eight. Michigan State opened the fourth quarter on a 20-7 run.

After the Whitish baskets, Nebraska made 9 of 10 free throws, six by Taylor Kissinger, including four in the final 15 seconds.

Leigha Brown added 14 points, making 4 of 5 3-pointers for the Cornhuskers. Kissinger had 12 points.

Brown opened the game with a 3-pointer and she and Kissinger had a pair and Whitish another in the first 10 minutes. Nebraska was 5 of 8 from distance in the first quarter and 3 of 6 in the second to lead 42-26 at the half.

Shay Colley had 17 points and Jenna Allen and Victoria Gaines added 13 apiece for the Spartans, who were 6 of 25 behind the arc. The Huskers finished 12 of 24 from distance.