New clubhouse is latest improvement to Connecticut PGA stop

CROMWELL, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut's PGA Tour stop will have a new clubhouse ready in time for next month's Travelers Championship.

Work on the 40,000-square foot building began last July, a week after the 2018 tournament ended.

Defending champion Bubba Watson is getting a look at it Monday, the annual media day in advance of next month's tournament.

The building is four times the size of the old clubhouse and includes locker rooms, multiple banquet and dining rooms, two commercial-grade kitchens, administrative offices and a golf shop.

David Corrado, the general manager at TPC River Highlands, says the building will mean more revenue for the club, which has already booked it for numerous weddings and other events.

It is the latest improvement to the course, which added a new practice facility in 2009 and underwent major renovations in 2015 and 2016.