Newgarden wins pole at Detroit Grand Prix, sets up sweep

Josef Newgarden celebrates after winning the first race of the IndyCar Detroit Grand Prix auto racing doubleheader, Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Detroit.

DETROIT (AP) — Josef Newgarden has won his first pole of the season, setting him up to sweep the Detroit Grand Prix races.

The Team Penske driver turned the fastest lap at just under 1 minute, 15 seconds in qualifying Sunday, a day after he won on Belle Isle for his second victory of the year.

Alexander Rossi, who has finished second in his last two races, will start second. Zach Veach will start a career-best third, followed by rookie Colton Herta and James Hinchcliffe.

Indianapolis 500 champion Simon Pagenaud will begin in the second half of the 22-car field, qualifying 14th. He began Saturday's race 13th and finished sixth as Newgarden joined him as IndyCar's two-time winners this year.

