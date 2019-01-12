No. 10 Oregon State rallies in 4Q to beat UCLA 83-73

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Destiny Slocum scored 22 points, Mikayla Pivec added 21 and No. 10 Oregon State pulled away in the fourth quarter to beat UCLA 83-73 on Friday night for its fifth consecutive victory.

The Beavers (13-2, 3-0 Pac-12) never trailed in the third and fourth quarters, but UCLA made it close.

The Bruins (9-7, 2-2) got within three points once in the third and twice in the fourth.

Leading 61-58, Oregon State ran off nine straight points to extend its lead to 70-58. Aleah Goodman hit an open layup and Taya Corosdale had a basket and three free throws before Pivec scored to close out the spurt.

Slocum shook off a slow start, going scoreless in the opening quarter when Pivec had nine of the Beavers' 13 points. Slocum had eight assists. Corosdale added 13 points and nine rebounds.

Michaela Onyenwere led UCLA with 24 points. Lajahna Drummer had 18 points and 10 rebounds, and Kennedy Burke had 18 points.

The Bruins closed within three on Burke's three-point play late in the third. Joanna Grymek scored the Beavers' last four points to extend their lead to 59-52 going into the fourth. Grymek, the tallest player on the floor at 6-foot-8, had her team's last four points of the game. She finished with 12 points.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon St.: The Beavers survived their first true road game of the season and beat the Bruins away from home for the first time since 2015. They've won five in a row and eight of nine since losing to current No. 1 Notre Dame on Nov. 24. They're one of five Pac-12 teams ranked in the Top 25 and will be strongly tested the rest of the way in league play.

UCLA: The Bruins are 26-2 in Pac-12 play at home over the last four seasons. They'll need whatever advantage they can get when No. 5 Oregon arrives next.

UP NEXT

Oregon St.: At Southern California on Sunday.

UCLA: Hosts No. 5 Oregon on Sunday.

