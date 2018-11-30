No. 13 NC State women remain undefeated, beat Michigan 66-55

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Grace Hunter scored 19 points and No. 13 North Carolina State pulled away in the third quarter to beat Michigan 66-55 on Thursday night in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge and remain undefeated.

NC State is 7-0 for the first time since 1999. The Wolfpack have won 23 consecutive nonconference home games and hosts Old Dominion on Sunday.

Hunter was just 4 of 14 from the field but made all 11 of her free-throw attempts. Kiara Leslie added 15 points on 7-of-19 shooting for the Wolfpack. Elissa Cunane chipped in with 13 points, and Hunter and Leslie grabbed eight rebounds apiece.

Nicole Munger scored 18 points and Deja Church had 14 to lead Michigan (5-2). The Wolverines have lost two of their last three games, both to ranked teams, and face No. 22 Marquette on Sunday.

Michigan led 40-33 with 6:49 remaining in the third quarter. Aislinn Konig made back-to-back 3s to spark a 21-4 run that spanned the quarters to give the Wolfpack a 54-44 advantage with 7:10 left in the fourth. Cunane added seven points during the stretch. The Wolverines pulled to 60-55 but didn't get closer.