No. 17 ASU women demolish Colorado St. 70-39

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — Courtney Ekmark scored 21 points, Reili Richardson grabbed 11 rebounds and No. 17 Arizona State beat Colorado State 70-39 on Sunday.

Ekmark scored nine of the Sun Devils' first 14 points — all on 3-pointers — en route to a 14-5 lead. Arizona State (7-2) led 24-12 at the end of the first quarter then proceeded to hold the Rams to single-digit scoring over the next two quarters.

Jamie Ruden scored 14 for Arizona State and Kianna Ibis chipped in 10. Arizona State registered 26 assists on 28 field goals. The Sun Devils have won five straight, are averaging 74.2 points a game over that span with an average margin victory at 30.2 points.

Colorado state was limited to 17 of 51 shooting (33 percent) including 3 of 10 from beyond the 3-point line.

Lena Svanholm and Mollie Mounsey each scored 11 points for Colorado State (4-4).