No. 18 Syracuse women top North Dakota 85-49 in opener

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Kiara Lewis and McDonald's All-American Emily Engstler each scored 13 points and No. 18 Syracuse beat North Dakota 85-49 on Tuesday to open the season.

Syracuse is coming off its sixth straight NCAA Tournament appearance, going 22-9, and returns all five starters with the addition of Engstler.

Junior guard Tiana Mangakahia led the nation last year with 304 assists and an average of 9.8 per game — both program and ACC records. She had 11 points, seven rebounds and three assists against UND.

Syracuse made 12 3-pointers — with three apiece from Lewis, Engstler and Miranda Drummond. Gabrielle Cooper and Mangakahia each had four steals as UND turned it over 27 times and shot just 32.8 percent.

UND returns leading scorer and rebounder Lexi Klabo, who averaged 19 points and 9.3 rebounds as a junior. She had 12 points and seven boards against the Orange. North Dakota starts its season with seven straight road games.