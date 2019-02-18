No. 19 ASU women finish with 20-0 run to beat Utah by 2

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Courtney Ekmark's two free throws with under a second remaining capped a 20-0 run and No. 19 Arizona State stunned Utah 60-58 on Sunday.

Andrea Torres' 3-pointer with 8:09 left extended a Utes lead to 18 points but those would be the only points scored by Utah in the final period. Robbi Ryan, who scored 10 of her 11 points in the quarter, tied the game on a 3-pointer with 11.5 seconds left. Torres was called for an offensive foul and Ekmark was then fouled on a 3-point try by Dru Gylten. Ekmark made the first two free throws and Utah ended the game with its ninth turnover.

Arizona State made its first five shots in the fourth quarter, finishing 8 of 13 in the period. Utah was 1 of 10.

Utah scored the first seven points of the game and led until Ekmark's game-winning free throws.

Ekmark finished with 15 points and Kianna Ibis 10 for the Sun Devils (18-6, 9-4 Pac-12), who won their fifth straight game. They won at Utah, 65-63, on Jan. 4.

Megan Huff scored 15 points, Gylten 12 and Kiana Moore 10 for Utah (18-7, 7-7), which lost its sixth straight.