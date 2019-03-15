No. 19 Wisconsin tops Nebraska 66-62 in Big 10 tourney

Wisconsin's Aleem Ford, left, grabs a rebound against Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, Friday, March 15, 2019, in Chicago. less Wisconsin's Aleem Ford, left, grabs a rebound against Nebraska's Thorir Thorbjarnarson during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Conference tournament, ... more Photo: Kiichiro Sato, AP Photo: Kiichiro Sato, AP Image 1 of / 4 Caption Close No. 19 Wisconsin tops Nebraska 66-62 in Big 10 tourney 1 / 4 Back to Gallery

CHICAGO (AP) — Nate Reuvers scored 14 points, D'Mitrik Trice hit a clutch 3-pointer with 58 seconds left and No. 19 Wisconsin beat pesky Nebraska 66-62 on Friday to advance to the Big Ten Tournament semifinals.

Khalil Iverson also scored 14 points as the Badgers (23-9) won for the sixth time in seven games despite a shaky performance by Ethan Happ. The 6-foot-10 forward, who was averaging 17.8 points and 10.4 rebounds coming into the tourney, had a season-low four points and committed seven of the team's 17 turnovers.

Reuvers, Iverson, Aleem Ford and Brad Davison stepped up to help make up for Happ's tough day. Ford and Davison each had 11 points.

Next up for the Badgers is No. 6 Michigan State. The top-seeded Spartans advanced with a 77-70 victory over Ohio State.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25