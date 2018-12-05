No. 25 Furman tops Elon 98-77 after debut in rankings

ELON, N.C. (AP) — Alex Hunter scored all of his 18 points in the second half, and No. 25 Furman won its first game since the program's debut in the AP Top 25, 98-77 over Elon on Tuesday night.

Matt Rafferty also scored 18 points and Clay Mounce added 17 for the Paladins (9-0), who cracked the rankings this week thanks to an early-season resume that includes road victories over defending national champion Villanova and Loyola-Chicago, which made the Final Four last season.

Steven Santa Ana led the Phoenix (3-6) with 21 points and Tyler Seibring scored 17 of his 19 points in the second half for Elon, which pulled within 55-52 on Simon Wright's 3-pointer with 12:22 left. But the Paladins responded with a 13-2 run to take a 79-61 lead on Jaylon Pugh's 3-pointer with 6:29 remaining.

Furman rolled out to an early 21-7 lead. Elon then made five straight 3-point attempts to pull within 30-24 before the Paladins went ahead 39-29 at halftime.

Siebring scored seven quick points in the second half as the Phoenix cut a 12-point deficit to 43-38.

BIG PICTURE

Furman:

The Paladins, who escaped with a two-point home victory over Western Carolina on Friday, never trailed this time. They made 10 of 16 3-pointers in the second half.

Elon:

The Phoenix faced their second ranked team of the season, both at home. They opened the new 5,000-seat Schar Center with a 116-67 loss to then-No. 7 North Carolina. They made several runs at Furman before the Paladins pulled away.

UP NEXT:

Furman: At South Carolina Upstate on Saturday afternoon.

Elon: Hosts North Carolina Greensboro on Friday night.

