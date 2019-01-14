No. 5 Oregon women rout UCLA 72-52 with dominant 4th quarter

Bill Laimbeer, bottom right sitting, head coach of the WNBA Las Vegas Aces watches an NCAA college basketball game between UCLA and Oregon Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019, in Los Angeles.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ruthy Hebard had 19 points and a career-high 18 rebounds, Satou Sabally added 19 points and No. 5 Oregon routed UCLA 72-52 on Sunday for its eighth straight victory.

Hebard's double-double was her fourth in six career games against the Bruins (9-8, 2-3 Pac-12), who dropped their fifth in a row to the Ducks (15-1, 4-0).

Oregon never trailed and extended its lead to 28 points in a dominant fourth quarter. They opened the quarter on a 15-2 run, capped by Maite Cazorla's consecutive 3-pointers that made it 72-44. The Bruins scored the game's final eight points.

UCLA got no closer than 10 points in the third on the way to dropping its third in a row.

Michaela Onyenware led the Bruins with 13 points, under her leading average of 16.8. She was held to three field goals and two free throws in the second half. Japreece Dean added 11 points.

Sabally had 11 rebounds — one off her career high — to help the Ducks control the boards, 47-29.

The Ducks were forced into 14 turnovers, three over their average, which was third-fewest in the nation. They shot 44 percent from the field, also below their nation-leading 53 percent.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon: The Ducks closed out a winning weekend in Los Angeles, having beaten USC by 40 points on Friday, their second straight 40-point winning margin. They continue to be the class of the Pac-12, which has five teams ranked in the Top 25.

UCLA: The Bruins got swept at home, where they are 27-2 in Pac-12 play over the last four seasons. In their last four games, they've gone 1-3 against ranked teams.

UP NEXT

Oregon: Hosts No. 19 Arizona State on Friday.

UCLA: Off six days until hosting rival Southern California on Jan. 20.

___

