No. 6 Nevada advances to Las Vegas Invitational game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jordan Caroline had 25 points and 11 rebounds and No. 6 Nevada beat Tulsa 96-86 on Thursday in the third round of the Las Vegas Invitational.

Nevada (5-0) will face Massachusetts in the championship game Friday night. Massachusetts beat Southern Illinois 84-62.

Caleb Martin added 21 points for the Wolf Pack, making all 10 of his free throws. Jazz Johnson had 20 points on 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range.

Sterling Taplin the Golden Hurricane (4-1) with 22 points, and Martins Igbanu added 14.

Nevada finally pulled away with about 10 minutes left in the game, building an 80-62 lead with 9:30 left. Tulsa cut it to 88-79 with 3:48 remaining.

THE TAKEAWAY

Nevada: The Wolf Pack's No. 6 ranking is the highest in school history. Nevada is 29-2 when Caroline has a double-double. This was Nevada's first neutral-site game, albeit within the state, eight hours south. Besides its annual Mountain West Conference game at UNLV, Nevada is trying to play more neutral-site games in Las Vegas for its fan base in the southern part of the state.

Tulsa: Before Thursday, the Golden Hurricane were off to their best start under coach Frank Haith. In their two previous Invitational games at home, Igbanu averaged 20.5 points.

ONCE CONFERENCE FOES

Nevada leads the series 8-6, winning the last six. The teams were part of the Western Athletic Conference from 2000-05.

UP NEXT

Nevada: Vs. Massachusetts on Friday in the championship game.

Tulsa: Vs. Southern Illinois on Friday in the consolation game

