No. 9 Maryland rolls to 85-61 win over No. 10 South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Stephanie Jones scored 18 points and Channise Lewis had 10 points and a career high 12 assists to lead No. 9 Maryland to an 85-61 win over No. 10 South Carolina on Sunday night.

The Terrapins (4-0) fell behind 18-6 as the Gamecocks blitzed them in the first five minutes. But Maryland then went on a 26-1 run, scoring on 12 of their next 15 possessions.

It was a cushion Maryland needed. After Lewis' 3-pointer on the first possession of the second half put Maryland up 48-26, the Terps turned the ball over nine times in the period.

But South Carolina (2-1) missed all six of its 3-pointers in the quarter and could only knock eight points of Maryland's lead.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan scored 14 points and Te'a Cooper added 11 for the Gamecocks.

Kaila Charles scored 17 points and 10 rebounds for Maryland and freshman Shakira Austin added 10 points and 16 rebounds. Austin's first game with the Terps she had 12 points and 21 rebounds in a win over Coppin State.

Maryland and South Carolina have been competing off the floor this week too. Both the Gamecocks and the Terrapins have bragged they have signed the top 2019 recruiting class. Maryland signed four players in the ESPN top 50, while South Carolina two signees are in the network's top 13.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: This was the kind of win against an elite non-conference team that Maryland hasn't picked up too much in recent seasons. Maryland showed resilience, roaring back after an awful start. But South Carolina's pressure caused the Terps guards fits. Lewis came into the third quarter with three turnovers all season. She lost the ball five times in the third quarter Sunday.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks expected growing pains after A'ja Wilson left and was the first pick in the WNBA Draft. South Carolina coach Dawn Staley wants a faster, more outside oriented team. But the Gamecocks were 1 of 21 on 3-pointers on Sunday, which won't win many games.

POLL IMPLICATIONS:

South Carolina's loss means the Gamecocks streak of 89 straight weeks in the AP Top 10 will likely be snapped Monday. But South Carolina should stay in the poll for the 114th straight week — the fifth longest run in the country, just behind what will be Maryland's 156th straight Top 25 appearance.

UP NEXT:

Maryland: The Terrapins head off the mainland to take on Morgan State on Friday and No. 14 Georgia on Saturday in the Puerto Rico Clasico.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks open the Vancouver Showcase with East Tennessee State on Thursday. They will play three games in three nights, with possible matchups looming against No. 8 Oregon State and No. 1 Notre Dame.