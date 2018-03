Not happening here: Kentucky stops Buffalo cold, 95-75









BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Kentucky put an end to any upset talk on its watch Saturday, getting 27 points and a near-perfect shooting game from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in a 95-75 pullaway from 13th-seeded Buffalo.

Gilgeous-Alexander went 10 for 12 and made both of his 3-point attempts to send fifth-seeded Kentucky (26-10) to the Sweet 16 for the second straight season.

Coming into the day, the basketball world was still reverberating from Maryland-Baltimore County's 16 vs. 1 stunner over Virginia the night before. Villanova and Duke both rolled early; the evening slate started with Kentucky, and the Wildcats, with their all-freshman starting lineup, trailed only once: 2-0.

It wasn't a runaway until the last 7 minutes.

Buffalo (27-9), which got here with a 21-point blowout over Arizona, twice trimmed a double-digit lead to five midway through the second half.

Gilgeous-Alexander answered both times — once with a 3-pointer to extend the lead to eight, then again a few minutes later with a three-point play that started a 12-2 run and put the game away.

Hamidou Diallo also went off — going 9 for 12 and scoring all but four of his 22 points in the second half while the Wildcats were turning this one into a laugher.

About that UMBC win — it could impact Kentucky more than you think. With Virginia and Arizona gone, the Wildcats came into the day seeded behind only Cincinnati and Tennessee in the South.

Wes Clark had an electric day for the Bulls again, but it wasn't enough. He finished with 26 points but closed his career at 0-5 against the Wildcats. The first four losses came before he transferred away from Missouri.

After seeing its record 1,047-game streak of making a 3-pointer come to an end Thursday, Kentucky started all over. Quade Green hit one with 8:26 left in the first half to start anew. And coach John Calipari was proven correct. His team isn't that bad behind the arc. The Wildcats went 7 for 15

The Wildcats play the winner of Sunday's game between Kansas State and UMBC in Atlanta next Thursday.