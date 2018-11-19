'Obviously, I'm very blessed': Nets' LeVert discusses injury

Caris LeVert is talking for the first time about what happened last week when he dislocated his right foot — an injury that looked so much worse at the time than what the diagnosis officially wound up being.

The Brooklyn forward spoke with reporters at the Nets' facility on Monday, and says he first thought it was just a sprain.

That is, until he looked at the foot and saw it twisted wildly out of place.

There's no timetable for LeVert's return, but the Nets say his coming back at some point this season is the expectation. LeVert's foot was put back in place just a few minutes after the injury on Nov. 12 at Minnesota, and he will not require surgery.

Brooklyn visits Miami on Tuesday.

