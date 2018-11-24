Oilers-Ducks Sums

Edmonton 0 0 1 0—1 Anaheim 0 0 1 1—2

First Period_None. Penalties_Lucic, EDM, (unsportsmanlike conduct), 5:43.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Anaheim bench, served by Aberg (too many men on the ice), 1:13.

Third Period_1, Edmonton, Nugent-Hopkins 6 (McDavid, Chiasson), 8:55 (pp). 2, Anaheim, Ritchie 1 (Pettersson, Rakell), 19:43. Penalties_Rattie, EDM, (tripping), 1:30; Montour, ANA, (slashing), 7:23.

Overtime_3, Anaheim, Rakell 4 (Getzlaf, Montour), 0:14. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 7-11-10_28. Anaheim 8-5-10-2_25.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 2; Anaheim 0 of 2.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 5-2-1 (25 shots-23 saves). Anaheim, Gibson 8-7-4 (28-27).

A_16,497 (17,174). T_2:35.

Referees_Trevor Hanson, Furman South. Linesmen_Travis Gawryletz, Mark Shewchyk.