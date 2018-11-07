Oilers-Lightning Sums

Edmonton 0 1 1—2 Tampa Bay 2 2 1—5

First Period_1, Tampa Bay, Stamkos 5 (Kucherov), 4:40. 2, Tampa Bay, Point 9 (Johnson, Gourde), 19:34. Penalties_Rattie, EDM, (slashing), 6:37.

Second Period_3, Edmonton, Strome 1 (Klefbom), 12:32. 4, Tampa Bay, Gourde 7 (McDonagh, Point), 13:19. 5, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 6 (Stamkos, Coburn), 18:59. Penalties_Miller, TB, (interference), 4:48; Point, TB, (tripping), 10:37; McDavid, EDM, (holding), 11:04; Strome, EDM, (slashing), 17:43; Paquette, TB, (slashing), 17:43; Stralman, TB, (slashing), 19:41.

Third Period_6, Edmonton, Draisaitl 9 (Nugent-Hopkins, Rattie), 0:40 (pp). 7, Tampa Bay, Kucherov 7 (Miller, Stamkos), 8:23 (pp). Penalties_Larsson, EDM, (hooking), 5:49; Benning, EDM, (slashing), 7:26; Lucic, EDM, served by Yamamoto, (interference), 9:31; Lucic, EDM, served by Yamamoto, (roughing), 9:31; Lucic, EDM, Misconduct (misconduct), 9:31; Kucherov, TB, (hooking), 13:39.

Shots on Goal_Edmonton 11-15-9_35. Tampa Bay 15-9-11_35.

Power-play opportunities_Edmonton 1 of 4; Tampa Bay 1 of 6.

Goalies_Edmonton, Koskinen 3-1-0 (35 shots-30 saves). Tampa Bay, Vasilevskiy 8-2-1 (35-33).

A_19,092 (19,092). T_2:33.

Referees_Jake Brenk, Dan O'Rourke. Linesmen_Brandon Gawryletz, Tim Nowak.