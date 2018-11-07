Okpala nets career-high 29 points in Stanford's 96-74 win

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — KZ Okpala scored a career-high 29 points and Stanford opened the season with an 96-74 victory over Seattle on Tuesday night.

Freshman Cormac Ryan scored 13 of his 16 points, including four of his five 3-pointers, in the second half for the Cardinal, who improved to 6-0 all-time against the Redhawks. Daejon Davis added 15 points and Marcus Sheffield had 10.

Terrell Brown, a high school teammate of Davis in Seattle, scored 16 points to lead the Redhawks. Matej Kavas and Anand Hundal each added 13 points. Morgan Means had 11.

Okpala added 10 rebounds and led Stanford with five assists. He was 11 of 13 from the foul line

Seattle matched Stanford's energy level and held the lead through much of the first half thanks in large part to Hundahl, who came off the bench and hit his first three 3-pointers.

The Redhawks led by as many as eight midway through the first half and were ahead 35-30 before the Cardinal outscored Seattle 10-1 to take a 40-36 advantage into the intermission.

BIG PICTURE

Seattle: The Redhawks, who have not won a season-opener in six years, has four Pac-12 teams on its schedule. They play Washington State next week and travel to California and Washington in December. ... Former Stanford great Nick Robinson is an assistant coach with Seattle.

Stanford: The Cardinal, who have won its last nine season openers and 29 of 31, plays five of its first seven games on the road, including at No. 8 North Carolina on Monday. ... This marked the earliest season opener in the 104-year history of the program, beating by two days the 2013 opener.

UP NEXT

Seattle returns home to host Puget Sound on Thursday.

Stanford travels to play at UNC Wilmington on Friday.

