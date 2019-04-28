Omar Browne scores in MLS debut, Impact beat Fire 1-0

Montreal Impact's Omar Browne, right, celebrates with teammates Maximiliano Urruti, center, and Harry Novillo after scoring against the Chicago Fire during second-half MLS soccer match action in Montreal, Sunday, April 28, 2019.

MONTREAL (AP) — Omar Browne scored in the 83rd minute in his Major League Soccer debut to help the Montreal Impact beat the Chicago Fire 1-0 Sunday.

Browne took on two defenders along the touchline, fired a shot off midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and tapped the rebound past goalkeeper David Ousted. The 24-year-old Panamanian striker came in as a substitute in the 40th minute for the injured Clement Bayiha.

Evan Bush made two saves for his fifth shutout of the season. The Impact (5-3-2) have won two games in a row for the first time this year. The Fire dropped to 2-4-3.