Orioles 7, Red Sox 6

Boston Baltimore ab r h bi ab r h bi Betts rf 5 1 2 1 T.Bckhm ss 4 1 1 3 Bnntndi lf 3 1 0 0 Schoop 2b 4 1 2 3 J.Mrtin dh 4 2 2 3 A.Jones cf 3 0 1 1 Mreland 1b 4 0 1 0 Trumbo rf 4 0 1 0 Bgaerts ss 4 0 0 0 Rickard rf 0 0 0 0 Brdly J cf 4 1 1 0 Vlencia dh 4 0 2 0 E.Nunez 2b 3 0 0 0 Mancini lf 3 0 0 0 Holt ph 1 0 0 0 J.Ptrsn pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Devers 3b 4 0 2 1 C.Davis 1b 3 1 0 0 Swihart c 3 1 1 1 R.Nunez 3b 3 1 0 0 Joseph c 3 3 2 0 Totals 35 6 9 6 Totals 31 7 9 7

Boston 100 020 021—6 Baltimore 002 023 00x—7

E_T.Beckham (10). DP_Baltimore 1. LOB_Boston 4, Baltimore 6. HR_Betts (24), J.Martinez 2 (31), Swihart (1), T.Beckham (4), Schoop (14). SB_C.Davis (2). CS_J.Peterson (3). SF_T.Beckham (2).

IP H R ER BB SO Boston Pomeranz L,1-4 4 2-3 6 4 4 2 4 Thornburg 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Kelly 2-3 2 3 3 2 0 Velazquez 2 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Baltimore Ramirez W,1-3 5 4 3 3 1 6 Wright Jr. H,1 1 0 0 0 0 2 Fry 1 1-3 2 1 1 0 1 Givens 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Brach S,11-13 1 2 1 0 1 0

WP_Pomeranz.

Umpires_Home, Brian O'Nora; First, Fieldin Cubreth; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Chris Conroy.

T_3:07. A_13,342 (45,971).