Orioles 7, Yankees 5

Baltimore New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Villar 2b 4 1 1 0 Gardner cf 4 0 1 1 Smth Jr lf 4 1 2 1 Tlwtzki ph 1 0 0 0 Mancini rf 5 2 2 1 Judge rf 5 0 1 2 Mullins cf 0 0 0 0 Stanton lf 2 0 0 0 R.Nunez dh 4 2 2 3 Voit dh 5 0 1 0 R.Ruiz 3b 4 0 0 0 Andujar 3b 5 1 1 0 Rickard cf-rf 3 1 1 2 G.Sanch c 5 1 1 1 C.Davis 1b 3 0 0 0 G.Bird 1b 3 2 0 0 P.Svrno c 4 0 0 0 Torres ss 5 0 2 0 Ri.Mrtn ss 3 0 0 0 LMahieu 2b 2 1 2 1 Totals 34 7 8 7 Totals 37 5 9 5

Baltimore 301 010 020—7 New York 000 300 101—5

E_G.Sanchez (2), Givens (1). DP_New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 14. 2B_Smith Jr. (1), Torres (1). HR_Mancini (1), R.Nunez (1), Rickard (1), G.Sanchez (1). SB_Villar (1).

IP H R ER BB SO Baltimore Bundy 3 2-3 2 3 3 5 7 Means W,1-0 3 1-3 5 1 1 1 5 Givens H,2 1 2-3 2 1 1 2 1 Fry S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 New York Happ L,0-1 4 5 4 4 1 3 Cessa 3 1-3 2 2 1 2 5 Tarpley 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 Kahnle 1 0 0 0 3 2

HBP_by Givens (LeMahieu). WP_Tarpley, Givens.

Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.

T_3:48. A_38,419 (47,309).