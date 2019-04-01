https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Orioles-7-Yankees-5-13730693.php
Orioles 7, Yankees 5
|Baltimore
|New York
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Villar 2b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Gardner cf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Smth Jr lf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|Tlwtzki ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mancini rf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|Judge rf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|Mullins cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stanton lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|R.Nunez dh
|4
|2
|2
|3
|Voit dh
|5
|0
|1
|0
|R.Ruiz 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Andujar 3b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|Rickard cf-rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|G.Sanch c
|5
|1
|1
|1
|C.Davis 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|G.Bird 1b
|3
|2
|0
|0
|P.Svrno c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Torres ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Ri.Mrtn ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|LMahieu 2b
|2
|1
|2
|1
|Totals
|34
|7
|8
|7
|Totals
|37
|5
|9
|5
|Baltimore
|301
|010
|020—7
|New York
|000
|300
|101—5
E_G.Sanchez (2), Givens (1). DP_New York 1. LOB_Baltimore 7, New York 14. 2B_Smith Jr. (1), Torres (1). HR_Mancini (1), R.Nunez (1), Rickard (1), G.Sanchez (1). SB_Villar (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Baltimore
|Bundy
|3
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|5
|7
|Means W,1-0
|3
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|5
|Givens H,2
|1
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Fry S,1-1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|New York
|Happ L,0-1
|4
|5
|4
|4
|1
|3
|Cessa
|3
|1-3
|2
|2
|1
|2
|5
|Tarpley
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Kahnle
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
HBP_by Givens (LeMahieu). WP_Tarpley, Givens.
Umpires_Home, CB Bucknor; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Fieldin Cubreth; Third, Paul Nauert.
T_3:48. A_38,419 (47,309).
