Ornelas, Martinez lift Hickory over Greensboro 4-0

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) -- Jonathan Ornelas doubled and singled as the Hickory Crawdads beat the Greensboro Grasshoppers 4-0 in the second game of a doubleheader on Tuesday.

Julio Pablo Martinez homered and singled with two RBIs for Hickory.

In the top of the third, Hickory took the lead on a single by Martinez that scored Ornelas. The Crawdads then added a run in the fifth and two in the seventh. In the fifth, Martinez hit a solo home run, while Frainyer Chavez and Jose Almonte scored on a wild pitch in the seventh.

Hickory starter Yerry Rodriguez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Nicholas Economos (0-1) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after allowing one run and four hits over 3 2/3 innings.

The Grasshoppers were held scoreless for the first time this season, while the Crawdads' staff also registered their first shutout of the year.

The Crawdads swept both games of the doubleheader after winning the first game 3-1 in 10 innings.

