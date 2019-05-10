PGA Championship trivia quiz

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — How well do you know the PGA Championship? Try this quiz:

1. Bethpage Black will be the 12th course in New York where the PGA Championship is played. Which has hosted it the most times?

a.) Winged Foot

b.) Fresh Meadow

c.) Oak Hill

2. Arnold Palmer and Jordan Spieth are among three players missing the PGA Championship for the career Grand Slam. Who is the other?

a.) Raymond Floyd

b.) Sam Snead

c.) Tom Watson

3. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship on the same course twice?

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Byron Nelson

c.) Tiger Woods

4. Who is the only player to win the PGA Championship in three decades.

a.) Jack Nicklaus

b.) Gary Player

c.) Gene Sarazen

5. Who hit a 7-iron to within inches of the cup on the 18th hole at Oak Hill to clinch the PGA Championship?

a.) Henry Picard

b.) Shaun Micheel

c.) Lanny Wadkins

6. Who finished runner-up in the last PGA Championship that was match play and then won the first PGA Championship that was stroke play?

a.) Walter Burkemo

b.) Dow Finsterwald

c.) Doug Ford

7. What is the name of the PGA Championship prize?

a.) Hagen Cup

b.) Bishop Belt

c.) Wanamaker Trophy

8. Name the oldest player to win the PGA Championship.

a.) Julius Boros

b.) Jerry Barber

c.) Raymond Floyd

9. Who has won the most professional majors without ever winning the PGA Championship?

a.) Arnold Palmer

b.) Bobby Jones

c.) Tom Watson

10. The first PGA Championship was held in New York on what golf course?

a.) Inwood

b.) Shinnecock Hills

c.) Siwanoy

11. Who was the first player to win consecutive PGA Championships?

a.) James Barnes

b.) Walter Hagen

c.) Tiger Woods

12. In which of the following months has the PGA Championship never been played?

a.) June

b.) March

c.) November

13. Which PGA Championship winner had the highest 72-hole score?

a.) John Mahaffey in 1978 at Oakmont

b.) Larry Nelson in 1987 at PGA National

c.) Jay Hebert in 1960 at Firestone

14. Who was the last player to win the PGA Championship with a 72-hole score that was over par?

a.) Lee Trevino at Merion

b.) Dave Stockton at Congressional

c.) Larry Nelson at PGA National

15. The first sudden-death playoff in any major was at the PGA Championship. On which course did this take place?

a.) Oakmont

b.) Congressional

c.) Pebble Beach

16. John Mahaffey owns the PGA Championship record for the greatest final-round comeback at seven strokes. Who was the 54-hole leader?

a.) Greg Norman

b.) Tom Watson

c.) Arnold Palmer

17. Who holds the record for lowest 72-hole score at the PGA Championship?

a.) Tiger Woods

b.) Brooks Koepka

c.) David Toms

18. Jack Nicklaus once held three major championship trophies at the same time. Which one was he missing?

a.) PGA Championship

b.) U.S. Open

c.) British Open

ANSWERS

1. c

2. c

3. c

4. a

5. b

6. b

7. c

8. a

9. c

10. c

11. a

12. b

13. b

14. b

15. c

16. b

17. b

18. c