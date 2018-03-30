Pacers-Kings, Box
Updated 12:41 am, Friday, March 30, 2018
|INDIANA (106)
Boj.Bogdanovic 7-13 9-9 25, T.Young 8-13 1-3 18, Turner 3-8 2-2 9, Collison 3-8 2-2 8, Oladipo 9-14 4-4 24, Robinson III 0-4 0-0 0, Leaf 0-0 0-0 0, Sabonis 4-6 0-0 8, Joseph 3-7 0-0 7, Stephenson 3-7 0-0 7. Totals 40-80 18-20 106.
|SACRAMENTO (103)
Jackson 2-5 0-0 5, Labissiere 1-5 0-0 2, Cauley-Stein 9-11 1-1 19, Fox 4-8 0-0 8, Bog.Bogdanovic 8-15 1-2 21, Sampson 0-0 0-0 0, Koufos 3-5 1-3 7, Mason 5-10 0-0 12, Hield 7-12 2-2 20, Carter 3-7 1-1 9. Totals 42-78 6-9 103.
|Indiana
|28
|33
|18
|27—106
|Sacramento
|28
|28
|23
|24—103
3-Point Goals_Indiana 8-26 (Boj.Bogdanovic 2-6, Oladipo 2-7, T.Young 1-1, Stephenson 1-3, Turner 1-3, Joseph 1-4, Collison 0-1, Robinson III 0-1), Sacramento 13-31 (Hield 4-7, Bog.Bogdanovic 4-9, Mason 2-4, Carter 2-6, Jackson 1-2, Fox 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Indiana 34 (Sabonis, T.Young 8), Sacramento 32 (Hield, Cauley-Stein 7). Assists_Indiana 23 (Collison 9), Sacramento 27 (Cauley-Stein, Fox 5). Total Fouls_Indiana 17, Sacramento 24.