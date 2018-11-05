  • New England Patriots running back James White, right, runs past Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander for a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, in Foxborough, Mass. Photo: Steven Senne, AP / Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
    Photo: Steven Senne, AP
Photo: Steven Senne, AP
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Packers safety Jermaine Whitehead has been ejected from Green Bay's game against the New England Patriots.

Whitehead was trading shoves with Patriots center David Andrews when second year defensive back from Auburn spun around and slapped Andrews in the face.

He was called for unnecessary roughness and tossed out of the game.

Whitehead was the replacement for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, who was traded to the Washington Redskins last week.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL