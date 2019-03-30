Padres 4, Giants 1

San Francisco San Diego ab r h bi ab r h bi M.Reed rf 3 0 0 0 Kinsler 2b 3 1 1 1 Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Myers lf 4 1 2 0 Posey 1b 4 0 1 0 Machado 3b 4 0 2 0 S.Dyson p 0 0 0 0 F.Reyes rf 2 0 0 1 Solarte 2b 4 0 1 0 Stock p 0 0 0 0 Lngoria 3b 3 1 1 1 Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Wngnter p 0 0 0 0 Joe lf 3 0 0 0 Maton p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 1 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 Duggar cf 3 0 1 0 Hosmer 1b 3 1 0 0 Kratz c 2 0 0 0 Tts Jr. ss 3 1 1 0 D.Hllnd p 1 0 0 0 Margot cf 4 0 1 2 Sndoval ph 1 0 1 0 Hedges c 2 0 1 0 Gott p 0 0 0 0 Lcchesi p 2 0 0 0 Bergen p 0 0 0 0 F.Crdro rf 0 0 0 0 Mlancon p 0 0 0 0 Parra ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Totals 33 1 6 1 Totals 28 4 8 4

San Francisco 000 000 001—1 San Diego 021 010 00x—4

DP_San Francisco 2. LOB_San Francisco 9, San Diego 6. 2B_Posey (1), Duggar (1), Sandoval (1), Myers (1), Tatis Jr. (1). HR_Longoria (1), Kinsler (1). SB_Myers (1). SF_F.Reyes (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Francisco Holland L,0-1 4 4 3 3 2 5 Gott 1 2-3 3 1 1 2 2 Bergen 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Melancon 1 1 0 0 0 1 Dyson 1 0 0 0 0 1 San Diego Lucchesi W,1-0 5 1-3 3 0 0 2 7 Stock 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 Wingenter 1 1 0 0 0 1 Maton 0 1 1 1 0 0 Yates S,2-2 1 1 0 0 1 2

Maton pitched to 1 batter in the 9th

HBP_by Holland (Hedges), by Yates (Kratz).

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, John Tumpane; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:07. A_33,769 (42,445).