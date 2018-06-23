Padres 6, Giants 2

San Diego San Francisco ab r h bi ab r h bi Jnkwski rf 4 0 2 0 G.Hrnan cf 4 1 2 0 Renfroe ph 1 0 0 0 Posey 1b-c 4 0 0 0 Hand p 0 0 0 0 McCtchn rf 4 1 1 0 Myers lf 4 1 1 0 Hundley c 2 0 0 0 Hosmer 1b 5 0 2 2 Belt ph-1b 2 0 0 0 Pirela 2b 5 0 1 1 B.Crwfr ss 4 0 0 0 Spngnbr 3b 4 2 2 0 Wllmson lf 3 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 1 0 Sndoval 3b 3 0 1 1 Margot cf 3 1 2 2 Hanson 2b 3 0 0 0 R.Lopez c 3 1 1 0 Strtton p 1 0 0 0 Richard p 3 0 0 0 A.Jcksn ph 1 0 0 0 Cimber p 0 0 0 0 Blach p 0 0 0 0 Jo.Cstl p 0 0 0 0 Gearrin p 0 0 0 0 Stammen p 0 0 0 0 Panik ph 1 0 1 0 Yates p 0 0 0 0 P.Jhnsn p 0 0 0 0 Szczur ph-rf 0 0 0 0 W.Smith p 0 0 0 0 Totals 36 6 12 5 Totals 32 2 5 1

San Diego 010 002 003—6 San Francisco 100 000 100—2

E_Hundley (4). LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Spangenberg (4), Margot (15), R.Lopez (2), G.Hernandez 2 (6). SB_McCutchen (6). S_Szczur (1).

IP H R ER BB SO San Diego Richard W,7-6 6 3 2 2 0 4 Cimber H,5 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Castillo H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 Stammen H,13 1-3 1 0 0 1 0 Yates H,14 1 1 0 0 0 2 Hand 1 0 0 0 0 1 San Francisco Stratton L,8-5 6 9 3 2 0 3 Blach 1 1 0 0 0 1 Gearrin 1 0 0 0 0 0 Johnson 1-3 0 2 2 2 0 Smith 2-3 2 1 1 1 1

Richard pitched to 1 batter in the 7th

WP_Richard, Stratton, Yates.

Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_2:53. A_40,546 (41,915).