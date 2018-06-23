https://www.dariennewsonline.com/sports/article/Padres-6-Giants-2-13019460.php
Padres 6, Giants 2
Published 1:20 am, Saturday, June 23, 2018
|San Diego
|San Francisco
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Jnkwski rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|G.Hrnan cf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Renfroe ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Posey 1b-c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|McCtchn rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Myers lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Hundley c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Hosmer 1b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|Belt ph-1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Pirela 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|B.Crwfr ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Spngnbr 3b
|4
|2
|2
|0
|Wllmson lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Sndoval 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Margot cf
|3
|1
|2
|2
|Hanson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|R.Lopez c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Strtton p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Richard p
|3
|0
|0
|0
|A.Jcksn ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blach p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Jo.Cstl p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Gearrin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Panik ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Yates p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|P.Jhnsn p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Szczur ph-rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|W.Smith p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Totals
|36
|6
|12
|5
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|1
|San Diego
|010
|002
|003—6
|San Francisco
|100
|000
|100—2
E_Hundley (4). LOB_San Diego 7, San Francisco 4. 2B_Spangenberg (4), Margot (15), R.Lopez (2), G.Hernandez 2 (6). SB_McCutchen (6). S_Szczur (1).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|San Diego
|Richard W,7-6
|6
|3
|2
|2
|0
|4
|Cimber H,5
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Castillo H,2
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Stammen H,13
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Yates H,14
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Hand
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|Stratton L,8-5
|6
|9
|3
|2
|0
|3
|Blach
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Gearrin
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1-3
|0
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Smith
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
Richard pitched to 1 batter in the 7th
WP_Richard, Stratton, Yates.
Umpires_Home, Brian Knight; First, Pat Hoberg; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_2:53. A_40,546 (41,915).
