Panthers-Senators Sums

Florida 4 2 1—7 Ottawa 1 2 2—5

First Period_1, Ottawa, Duchene 9 (Jaros, Chabot), 1:53. 2, Florida, Brouwer 4 (Lammikko), 4:44. 3, Florida, Barkov 6 (Yandle, Trocheck), 6:35 (pp). 4, Florida, McCann 2 (Hunt), 11:03. 5, Florida, Dadonov 9 (Barkov, Ekblad), 19:59. Penalties_Tkachuk, OTT, (high sticking), 6:17; Matheson, FLA, (hooking), 16:23.

Second Period_6, Ottawa, Duchene 10 (Batherson), 1:32. 7, Ottawa, Batherson 2 (Lajoie, Duchene), 4:39 (pp). 8, Florida, Haley 1 (Lammikko, Ekblad), 8:49. 9, Florida, Vatrano 6 (Lammikko), 16:29. Penalties_McCann, FLA, (slashing), 4:32; Florida bench, served by Bjugstad (too many men on the ice), 13:24; McCann, FLA, (cross checking), 15:28; Ryan, OTT, (roughing), 15:28.

Third Period_10, Ottawa, Smith 3 (Borowiecki, Ryan), 6:35. 11, Ottawa, Tkachuk 6 (Tierney, Stone), 9:30. 12, Florida, Hoffman 9 (Huberdeau, Lammikko), 18:20. Penalties_Huberdeau, FLA, (hooking), 13:16; Matheson, FLA, (delay of game), 14:55; DeMelo, OTT, (hooking), 19:47.

Shots on Goal_Florida 14-10-8_32. Ottawa 8-15-15_38.

Power-play opportunities_Florida 1 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 5.

Goalies_Florida, Reimer 3-4-1 (38 shots-33 saves). Ottawa, McKenna 0-1-0 (10-9), Anderson 9-6-3 (22-16).

A_11,570 (18,572). T_2:43.

Referees_Francis Charron, Kendrick Nicholson. Linesmen_Ryan Daisy, Derek Nansen.