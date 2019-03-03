Park wins 6th LPGA title in Singapore with final-round 64

SINGAPORE (AP) — Sung Hyun Park made sure there were no anxious moments as she closed in on her sixth LPGA Tour victory on Sunday at the HSBC Women's World Championship.

Four strokes behind No. 1 Ariya Jutanugarn at the start of the final round, the world No. 2 birdied five of her first seven holes and added four more birdies on the back nine for an 8-under 64 and a two-stroke victory.

Over the first three rounds, Park was 3-over on the back nine. Park had a four-round total of 15-under 273 at Sentosa Golf Club's Tanjong course.

No. 3-ranked Minjee Lee, who led for part of the front nine Sunday, was second after a 69.

Amy Olson, who led after Friday's second round, shot 70 and finished in a tie for fifth, five strokes behind.

Jutanuguran shot 75 and finished in a tie for eighth, seven strokes behind Park.

___

