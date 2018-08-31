Patriots-Giants Stats
|New England
|3
|0
|7
|7—17
|New York
|0
|6
|0
|6—12
|First Quarter
NE_FG Gostkowski 33, 2:32.
|Second Quarter
NYG_Etta-Tawo 41 pass from Lauletta (kick failed), 12:17.
|Third Quarter
NE_R.Webb 1 pass from Etling (Gostkowski kick), 10:56.
|Fourth Quarter
NE_Etling 86 run (Gostkowski kick), 3:58.
NYG_Russell 8 pass from Tanney (run failed), :48.
A_74,220.
___
|NE
|NYG
|First downs
|20
|22
|Total Net Yards
|349
|313
|Rushes-yards
|28-199
|29-128
|Passing
|150
|185
|Punt Returns
|3-10
|3-18
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|2-0
|2-3
|Comp-Att-Int
|18-32-2
|21-42-2
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|2-7
|3-25
|Punts
|6-49.5
|6-45.2
|Fumbles-Lost
|0-0
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|8-76
|7-69
|Time of Possession
|28:34
|31:26
___
|INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_New England, Etling 7-113, R.Webb 12-41, Farrow 5-24, Muhammad 4-21. New York, Simmons 11-41, Pressley 7-40, Gallman 4-18, R.Martin 3-11, Tanney 3-11, Raymond 1-7.
PASSING_New England, Etling 18-32-2-157. New York, Lauletta 8-19-2-118, Tanney 13-23-0-92.
RECEIVING_New England, Maye 5-71, R.Webb 4-30, Lucien 3-29, Farrow 3-14, Tye 2-6, Muhammad 1-7. New York, Rudolph 3-30, Russell 3-24, J.Davis 3-23, Pressley 3-10, J.Adams 2-19, Simonson 2-17, Etta-Tawo 1-41, Raymond 1-20, Bundy 1-19, Smith 1-5, Simmons 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.